Watch: Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, And Heo Sung Tae Strive To Prove They Still Have Potential In 'Fifties Professionals' Teaser

MBC’s “FIfties Professionals” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Shin Ha Kyun plays Jung Ho Myung, a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who has been on standby for 10 years and now works as the head chef at a Chinese restaurant. Oh Jung Se plays Bong Je Soon, a North Korean special operations agent who lost his memory 10 years ago. Heo Sung Tae plays Kang Beom Ryong, the No. 2 figure in the Hwasan Gang who now runs a convenience store.

The newly released character teaser introduces Jung Ho Myung, Bong Je Soon, and Kang Beom Ryong in depth.

The teaser begins with Jung Ho Myung’s confident outburst, “Look, see if i can do it or not,” only for him to be quickly dejected by being unable to even collect tabs from customers. Hearing his wife Kwon Oh Ran’s (Shin Dong Mi) nagging, Jung Ho Myung struggles with his reality, especially as he faces an unexpected menopause diagnosis.

Meanwhile, after being found at sea with no memories, Bong Je Soon is now in charge of cleaning and washing cars, being easily taken advantage of. As he wonders “What happened?” Bong Je Soon makes viewers curious to find out if he will be able to recall his memories.

At the convenience store, Kang Beom Ryong tells his underling Ma Gong Bok (Lee Hak Joo), “Just focus on raising the convenience store’s sales.” Although he wants to appear to be a friendly store owner, he can’t forget his life as a gangster as he instinctively thinks the police wants to arrest him when asked to put his hands out.

The teaser concludes as tensions rise regarding a suspicious incident resurfacing around Yeongseon island and what “the incident of that day” from 10 years ago could be. Furthermore, the addition of cast members Kim Sang Kyung, Kim Shin Rok, Kwon Yul, Lee Hak Joo, Han Ji Eun, Kim Sang Ho, and Hyun Bong Sik add further anticipation to the drama.

Watch the teaser below!

“Fifties Professionals” is set to premiere on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, check out Shin Ha Kyun in “The Auditors” below:

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Also watch Heo Sung Tae’s special appearance in “Phantom Lawyer”:

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