TWS Nearly Doubles 1st-Week Sales Record With 'NO TRAGEDY'

TWS has set a personal record with their latest comeback!

Last week, TWS returned with their new mini album “NO TRAGEDY” and its title track “You, You” on April 27. Within four days, “NO TRAGEDY” had already sold over 1 million copies, making it TWS’s first album ever to reach the milestone.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “NO TRAGEDY” sold an impressive total of 1,112,770 copies in the first week of its release (April 27 to May 3), nearly doubling TWS’s previous first-week sales record of 639,787 set by their last mini album “play hard.”

Congratulations to TWS on their new record!