NEXZ Achieves Their Highest 1st-Week Sales Yet With 'Mmchk'

NEXZ has hit a new career high with their latest release!

Last week, NEXZ made their comeback with the new single album “Mmchk” and its title track of the same name on April 27.

According to Hanteo Chart, “Mmchk” sold a total of 444,730 copies in the first week of its release (April 27 to May 3), easily breaking NEXZ’s previous first-week sales record of 338,916 set by their mini album “Beat-Boxer” last year.

Congratulations to NEXZ on their new personal record!