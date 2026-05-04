Heo Sung Tae And Lee Hak Joo's Relationship Begins To Fracture Between Loyalty And Reality In New Drama “Fifties Professionals”

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Fifties Professionals” has teased the chemistry between Heo Sung Tae and Lee Hak Joo!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Heo Sung Tae plays Kang Beom Ryong, the No. 2 figure in the Hwasan Gang who has run a convenience store for 10 years. Lee Hak Joo portrays Ma Gong Bok, a former gang member who once worked under him and now works alongside him as a part-time employee. Once bound by loyalty thicker than blood, the two have gradually shifted into a more practical relationship as boss and employee.

In the newly released stills, Kang Beom Ryong and Ma Gong Bok closely observe Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun) in his daily life after following him to Yeongseon Island. They are trailing him to find clues related to the ferry incident from 10 years ago, but their unkempt appearance and tired facial expressions show the passage of time.

Gong Bok’s tearful facial expression adds to the suspense, raising questions about whether their stakeout will succeed.

In another set of stills, Beom Ryong grabs Gong Bok by the collar in anger. Gong Bok’s defiant attitude, unlike before, teases what has changed between them. The confrontation between Beom Ryong, his fist clenched, and Gong Bok, who refuses to back down, suggests a crack in the emotions that have built up over the past 10 years.

“Fifties Professionals” is set to premiere on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, check out Heo Sung Tae’s special appearance in “Phantom Lawyer”:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Hak Joo in “My Dearest” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)