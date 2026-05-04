Lee Jae Wook Announces Military Enlistment Date

Lee Jae Wook will be enlisting in the military!

On May 4, STARNEWS reported that Lee Jae Wook will be enlisting in the military by entering the recruit training center this coming May 18.

In response to the report, Lee Jae Wook’s agency log studio confirmed, “Lee Jae Wook will be enlisting as an active duty soldier on May 18.”

Born in 1998, Lee Jae Wook starred in numerous projects since his debut through “Memories of the Alhambra” including “Search: WWW,” “Extraordinary You,” “I’ll Go to You When the Weather is Nice,” “Alchemy of Souls,” “Last Summer,” and more.

Currently, he is gearing up for the release of ENA’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Doctor on the Edge,” which is slated to premiere on June 1.

Wishing Lee Jae Wook a safe service!

Watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” below:

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