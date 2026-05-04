Park Ji Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho, Lee Sang Yi, And More Show Bright Smiles In New Drama “The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier” Poster

tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has unveiled a new poster!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

The newly released poster shows the characters striking different poses, each surrounded by a glowing aura. The background gives the impression that they are descending from above the clouds.

In particular, Kang Sung Jae stands out in a clean cook’s uniform, giving him a neat appearance. He smiles confidently, teasing the dishes he will serve at Gangrim Outpost.

Seven soldiers appear to bloom around Kang Sung Jae like a single flower. Each member has a distinct presence: Master Sergeant Park Jae Young (Yoon Kyung Ho), First Lieutenant Jo Ye Rin (Han Dong Hee), Sergeant Yoon Dong Hyun (Lee Hong Nae), Captain Hwang Seok Ho (Lee Sang Yi), Sergeant Kim Gwan Cheol (Kang Ha Kyung), Lieutenant Colonel Baek Chun Ik (Jung Woong In), and Colonel Bae Won Young (Ahn Gil Kang). Together, their individual personalities highlight the dynamic daily life expected at Gangrim Outpost.

The phrase on the poster, “Welcome to Gangrim outpost,” leaves the impression that the members of Gangrim Outpost are offering a personal greeting to those waiting for “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.” Starting with a warm welcome, attention is focused on the story of Gangrim Outpost, which is expected to bring laughter and bright smiles.

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will premiere on May 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

Check out more teasers for the drama below:

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Also watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki:

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