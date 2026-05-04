Jung Woong In, Ahn Gil Kang, And Jung Jae Sung Transform Into High-Ranking Military Officials In “The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier”

tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has shared character stills of Jung Woong In, Ahn Gil Kang, and Jung Jae Sung in character!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

Jung Woong In plays Lieutenant Colonel Baek Chun Ik, the commander of the 1st Battalion. Baek Chun Ik is a character with a warm smile and gentle demeanor—a humanist who listens to his soldiers’ concerns and ensures they are well-fed.

Ahn Gil Kang takes on the role of Colonel Bae Won Young, commander of the 60th Regiment. While he possesses an intense aura and an outgoing personality, he is also a picky gourmet whose refined palate keeps the cooks at Gangrim Outpost on their toes.

Jung Jae Sung plays Major General Kim In Tae, the commander of the 29th Division. Although Kim In Tae appears to be a warm leader, he is a high-ranking commander with sharp judgment. His poker face, which rarely reveals his likes or dislikes when it comes to food, adds to the tension.

The three characters possess both the charisma of soldiers and the refined standards of gourmets. They take a special interest in the menu at Gangrim Outpost, frequently crossing paths with the soldiers including cook Kang Sung Jae.

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will premiere on May 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

Check the teasers for the drama below:

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