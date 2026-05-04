Yu Jae Seok, Lee Kwang Soo, Byeon Woo Seok, And Ji Ye Eun Embrace Fun While Running A Guesthouse In “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”

Netflix’s upcoming variety show “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” has unveiled new stills!

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” follows Yu Jae Seok as he takes on the challenge of running a bed-and-breakfast for the very first time. Joined by Lee Kwang Soo, Byeon Woo Seok, and Ji Ye Eun as staff members, they welcome guests and create memorable moments filled with laughter, chaos, and heartfelt warmth.

In the stills, a warm and cheerful atmosphere on set, where laughter never stops, highlights the group’s playful chemistry.

The synergy of Team Yu Jae Seok is expected to offer a break from daily fatigue as they talk, play, and joke around under novice B&B host Yu Jae Seok’s management philosophy: “The guest is king, and I am also king.”

Yu Jae Seok said, “I was very nervous and curious about what would happen. The most memorable moment was when people from different walks of life came together, played games, talked, and before we knew it, became one group, laughing and enjoying themselves. I hope viewers watch the show as if they were at the B&B as well and enjoy it.”

Lee Kwang Soo shared, “From the moment we started recruiting guests, I thought it would be fun, and I was excited and looking forward to being part of it. Personally, it felt like a pause in my life. The guests, who had been living intense lives, were able to forget everything for a while and enjoy the camp. Watching this, I hope viewers can also feel as if they are returning to childhood.”

Byeon Woo Seok remarked, “I still can’t believe I got to work while wearing the same name tag as senior Yu Jae Seok. It was an honor to work with witty staff members like Kwang Soo and Ye Eun. I also look forward to showing a more relaxed and natural side of myself, different from what I have shown in acting projects. Since this was a new challenge, I enjoyed filming it, and I hope viewers will enjoy watching it.”

Ji Ye Eun also added, “I hope viewers enjoy seeing our relaxed sides. It felt even more special because it had the atmosphere of a retreat I used to imagine as a child. The unexpected charms of the guests and their naturally formed chemistry will be impressive.”

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” is set to premiere on May 26.

In the meantime, watch Yu Jae Seok and Ji Ye Eun in “Running Man” on Viki:

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