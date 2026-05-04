TWS Announces Dates And Cities For 2026 Asia Tour '24/7:FOR:YOU'

TWS is hitting the road for their new Asia tour!

On May 4, TWS’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment announced the dates and cities for their upcoming 2026 Asia tour “24/7:FOR:YOU.”

The tour will kick off on June 27 in Seoul and then continue to three locations in Japan. TWS will then take their tour to Macau, Bangkok, Singapore, and Kaoshiung.

Check out the full tour details below:

Are you excited for TWS’s tour? Stay tuned for updates, and also check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

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