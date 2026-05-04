7 New K-Dramas To Check Out In May 2026

The weather is warming up along with the lineup of new K-dramas!

Here are the new K-dramas premiering in May 2026:

“My Royal Nemesis”

Korean Title: “멋진 신세계”

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Seung Jo, Kim Min Seok, Lee Se Hee

Premiere Date: May 8

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST on SBS

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy about Shin Seo Ri (Lim Ji Yeon), a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era, and Cha Se Gye (Heo Nam Jun), a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”





Korean Title: “취사병 전설이 되다”

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho, Han Dong Hee, Lee Hong Nae, Lee Sang Yi

Premiere Date: May 11

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:50 p.m. KST on tvN, available on Viki

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that leads him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

Watch “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”:

Watch Now





“Azure Spring”

Korean Title: “아주르 스프링”

Cast: Kim Ye Rim (Yeri), Kang Sang Jun

Premiere Date: May 11

Broadcast Details: Mondays at 11 p.m. KST on MBN PLUS

“Azure Spring” is a healing youth drama that follows Seo Anna (Kim Ye Rim), who has come to a standstill out of fear of the future, and Yoon Deok Hyun (Kang Sang Jun), who remains trapped in the past and unable to move forward. As they live as a haenyeo (female diver) and haenam (male diver), the two gradually grow through one another.





“The WONDERfools”

Korean Title: “원더풀스”

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, Choi Dae Hoon, Im Seong Jae

Premiere Date: May 15

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 4 p.m. KST on Netflix

“The WONDERfools” is a superpower comic action set in 1999, a time when apocalyptic beliefs were rampant. It follows a group of neighborhood misfits who unexpectedly gain superpowers and fight against villains threatening the peace of Haeseong city.





“Fifties Professionals”

Korean Title: “오십프로”

Cast: Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, Heo Sung Tae, Kim Sang Kyung, Kim Shin Rok, Kwon Yul, Lee Hak Joo, Han Ji Eun

Premiere Date: May 22

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST on MBC, available on Viki

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, as they find themselves exiled to a remote island after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.





“Love Class 3”

Korean Title: “수업중입니다3”

Cast: Saebyeol, Seo Ihan, Lee Woo Jin, Panutuch Saelee

Premiere Date: May 28

Broadcast Details: Thursdays and Fridays at 5 p.m. KST, available on Viki

The third installment of the BL campus romance series “Love Class,” “Love Class 3″ tells the story of Hyun Jae (Saebyeol), Soo An (Seo Ihan), Jae Min (Lee Woo Jin), and Khun (Panutuch Saelee) as they navigate between their K-pop dreams and romance.

Watch the first season of “Love Class”:

Watch Now

And “Love Class 2”:

Watch Now





“Reborn Rookie”

Korean Title: “신입사원 강회장”

Cast: Lee Jun Young, Jin Goo, Son Hyun Joo, Lee Ju Myoung

Premiere Date: May 30

Broadcast Details: Saturdays at 10:40 p.m. KST and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST on JTBC, available on Viki

“Reborn Rookie” follows Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is revered as a business genius. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living a second life when his soul swaps into the youthful body of a soccer player named Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young).

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