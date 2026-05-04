'Love Class 3' Announces Premiere Date With New Posters

Upcoming BL drama “Love Class 3” has announced its premiere date with new posters!

The third installment of the BL campus romance series “Love Class,” “Love Class 3″ tells the story of Hyun Jae (Saebyeol), Soo An (Seo Ihan), Jae Min (Lee Woo Jin), and Khun (Panutuch Saelee) as they navigate between their K-pop dreams and romance.

The newly released character posters below feature WAKER’s Saebyeol, Seo Ihan, GHOST9’s Lee Woo Jin, and Thai actor Panutuch Saelee (also known as Petch).

Also check out a group poster below:

“Love Class 3” is set to premiere on May 28 and will be available on Viki. Stay tuned!

Until then, binge-watch the first season with subtitles below:

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Also check out “Love Class 2”:

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