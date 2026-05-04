FIFTY FIFTY Announces Summer Comeback + Hana Unable To Participate Due To Health

FIFTY FIFTY is set to make a comeback!

On May 4, FIFTY FIFTY’s agency ATTRAKT announced that FIFTY FIFTY will make a comeback with a new album in early June, marking their first comeback in approximately seven months since the release of their digital single “Too Much Part 1” in November.

ATTRAKT further announced that member Hana, who is currently on hiatus due to health, will be unable to participate in the upcoming comeback.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is ATTRAKT.

We would like to sincerely thank all TWENY for your continued love and support for FIFTY FIFTY.

We would like to inform you regarding the upcoming comeback and member activities.

Member Hana has been on hiatus since March due to health-related reasons and is currently focusing on her recovery.

After careful and thorough discussions with the members and Hana herself regarding this comeback, it has been decided that the upcoming album promotions will be carried out as a four-member group.

FIFTY FIFTY is currently preparing for a comeback in early June, and we will do our best to return with even better music and performances.

We kindly ask for your understanding.

The company will continue to prioritize the artist’s health above all else and fully support her recovery.

Thank you.

Stay tuned for FIFTY FIFTY’s comeback news—wishing Hana a full recovery!

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