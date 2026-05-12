5 K-Dramas That Explore Loneliness, Survival, And Self-Worth Like “We Are All Trying Here”

Every year, a few K-dramas stand out for the way they explore heavier emotions of mental health, loneliness, ambition, and the fear of falling behind. These are the stories that stay with you because they feel honest and deeply human, offering comfort while quietly reminding you that things can get better. One such show is “We Are All Trying Here,” a slice-of-life story that feels both intimate and cathartic. Written by Park Hae Young, known for “My Mister” and “My Liberation Notes,” the drama carries her signature sensitivity and emotional depth.



At the center of the story is Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), an aspiring film director who has spent nearly 20 years chasing a debut that never quite happens. He hides his insecurities behind constant chatter and criticism, as if being loud is the only way to avoid disappearing. There’s also Byeon Eun Ah (Go Youn Jung), a production director at Choi Film who is known for her brutally honest feedback. She appears tough and unbothered on the surface, but she is quietly dealing with her own anxieties.



The story follows a group of eight friends who met in a university film club. Over the years, most of them have moved forward in life and careers, leaving Dong Man feeling stuck. His loneliness shows up in unusual, small, and almost poetic attempts to hold onto something when everything feels like it’s slipping away. Things begin to change when he reconnects with Eun Ah. Despite her blunt personality, she sees through his behavior and recognizes the vulnerability underneath. Their relationship grows slowly and quietly, offering both of them a space to confront their fears and rethink what success and self-worth really mean.



The series explores the complexities of adult friendships and relationships. It acknowledges the jealousy and comparison that often creep in, but instead of letting those emotions take over, it shifts towards empathy, acceptance, and healing. The show tackles that it is okay to be where you are and finding hope even in the smallest moments. If this kind of storytelling resonates with you, here are five K-dramas that explore similar themes and emotions.

“My Liberation Notes”

Set in the fictional rural town of Sanpo, the story follows the Yeom siblings, Ki Jung (Lee El), Chang Hee (Lee Min Ki), and Mi Jung (Kim Ji Won), who spend hours every day commuting to Seoul for work. Their lives feel repetitive and draining, caught between office struggles, money worries, and a constant sense of falling behind. While others seem to be moving forward in life, they return each evening to their quiet countryside home, helping their father with farm work and his sink business. Over time, this cycle begins to feel suffocating, leaving them emotionally exhausted and disconnected. Things begin to shift when Mi Jung, the youngest and most reserved of the three, reaches a point where she can no longer ignore her emptiness.



Instead of chasing a typical love story, she does something unexpected: she asks Mr. Gu Ja Kyung (Son Suk Ku), a quiet, troubled man working for her father, to “worship” her. It’s not about romance in the usual sense but a plea to be seen, supported, and valued without conditions. This unusual connection slowly becomes a turning point, not just for her but for him as well.



At the same time, the siblings and a few of their coworkers start what they call a “Liberation Club.” It’s a small, almost awkward attempt to put their feelings into words—writing down their frustrations, fears, and hopes. Through this, they begin confronting the pressures placed on them by society and themselves, searching for a way to break free from the monotony that defines their lives. The performances bring these characters to life in a very real, grounded way. The idea of “liberation” here is about slowly learning to be honest with yourself, finding meaning in ordinary days, and allowing yourself to feel seen. The idea of “worshipping” someone, as shown in the drama, is layered. On one hand, it reflects a deep human desire to be valued without judgment—to have someone who believes in you completely. But at the same time, it raises questions. Can self-worth really come from another person? Or is it something that has to grow from within first?

“Daily Dose of Sunshine”

Adapted from the webtoon “Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards,” this K-drama follows Jung Da Eun (Park Bo Young), a sincere and hardworking nurse whose life takes an unexpected turn when she is transferred from Internal Medicine to the Psychiatric Department at Myungshin University Hospital. In her previous role, everything was about speed and precision. But here, she begins meeting patients with vastly different struggles, each story revealing just how layered and delicate the human mind can be.



In the beginning, the drama feels almost like a collection of individual cases. Each episode introduces people dealing with anxiety, delusions, or emotional burdens shaped by their personal lives. But just as you settle into this structure, the narrative shifts. A heartbreaking incident leaves Da Eun shaken, and for the first time, she isn’t just the one offering support, but she becomes someone who needs it.



Feelings like anxiety and depression are portrayed in ways that you can almost see and experience, making the characters’ inner battles more real. The drama doesn’t glorify suffering, nor does it make things feel overly bleak. Instead, the show handles its subject with warmth, sensitivity, and moments that stay with you long after.

“Move to Heaven”

Inspired by the non-fiction essay “Things Left Behind” by Kim Sae Byul, the story centers on Cho Sang Gu (Lee Je Hoon), a former convict and underground MMA fighter who has grown tough, distant, and emotionally guarded. His life takes an unexpected turn when he is suddenly made the guardian of his nephew, Han Geu Ru (Tang Jun Sang), a 20-year-old with Asperger’s syndrome. Geu Ru sees the world differently. His sharp memory and quiet sensitivity allow him to notice emotions and stories others often miss. Yoon Na Mu (Hong Seung Hee), Geu Ru’s close friend and neighbor, looks out for him while also keeping Sang Gu in check. Meanwhile, the lingering presence of Geu Ru’s father, Han Jeong U (Ji Jin Hee), through flashbacks, brings a sense of comfort and reminds us of the values that shaped their work at “Move to Heaven.”



After his father’s sudden passing, Geu Ru is left on his own, and Sang Gu steps in because he has no other choice. To officially become Geu Ru’s guardian, he must live with him for three months and help run the family’s trauma-cleaning business. At first, Sang Gu treats it like just another job, clearing out belongings without much thought. But Geu Ru handles each task with care, preserving meaningful items in a “yellow box” so that the stories of the deceased can reach their loved ones.



As they take on different cases, each one uncovers deeply human stories of love, loneliness, regret, and injustice. Slowly, these experiences begin to affect Sang Gu. Through Geu Ru’s honesty and compassion, he starts to confront his own buried pain and unresolved past. What begins as an uneasy partnership gradually turns into something more meaningful, becoming a quiet, moving journey of healing, connection, and understanding.

At the heart of the story is Park Dong Hoon (Lee Sun Kyun), a middle-aged structural engineer who seems calm and reliable on the surface but is quietly carrying a lot inside. His workplace is toxic, his marriage is falling apart, and yet he continues to show up every day, trying to do right by his family. On the other hand, Lee Ji An (IU) is someone whose life has been especially harsh. She lives in extreme poverty, works multiple jobs just to get by, and is constantly under threat from loan sharks. Because of everything she’s been through, she has learned to shut people out emotionally, even as she takes care of her sick grandmother.



Dong Hoon’s world also revolves around his brothers. Park Sang Hoon (Park Ho San), the eldest, is stuck in a cycle of failed business attempts and uncertainty, while Park Ki Hoon (Song Sae Byeok), who once had big dreams of becoming a film director, struggles with where life has taken him. Eventually, the two brothers come together to run a cleaning business. Their bond, along with their close-knit group of neighborhood friends, brings moments of warmth and comfort into an otherwise heavy story.



Things take a darker turn when Do Joon Young (Kim Young Min), Dong Hoon’s boss, starts plotting to remove him from the company. At the same time, he is secretly having an affair with Dong Hoon’s wife, Kang Yoon Hee (Lee Ji Ah). Ji An gets pulled into this situation when she is offered money to spy on Dong Hoon and help set him up. She begins secretly listening to his phone calls, hoping to find something she can use against him. However, as Ji An listens in, she begins to understand Dong Hoon as a person. She hears his struggles, his silence, and the way he quietly endures everything without asking for anything in return. Slowly, her perspective changes. In him, she sees someone who understands pain without needing to explain it.

Alongside their story, the drama beautifully captures everyday life in their neighborhood. The brothers and their friends spend time together, share meals and drinks, and support each other through life’s ups and downs. The drama is about two people who are deeply hurt in their own ways, finding quiet comfort in each other’s presence.

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“Tomorrow”

Based on Llama’s widely loved webtoon of the same name, the series flips the usual idea of grim reapers on its head. Instead of guiding souls to the afterlife, this story follows a team that tries to save people standing at the edge of despair. At the center is Choi Joon Woong (Rowoon), a capable but unlucky job seeker who feels stuck in life. One night, while attempting to stop someone from jumping off a bridge, things go terribly wrong, and he falls into the river himself. The accident leaves him in a coma, with his spirit caught somewhere between the living world and the afterlife.



In this in-between state, he encounters Joomadeung (phantasmagoria), a mysterious organization that handles matters of the dead. Joon Woong comes across the Crisis Management Team, a unit with a very different purpose. Instead of collecting souls, they intervene in critical moments to help people who are close to giving up. The team is led by Goo Ryun (Kim Hee Sun), who believes in offering people a second chance, no matter how lost they may seem. Joon Woong is given an unusual offer: join the team for six months, and in return, he’ll wake up from his coma sooner and have a stable future waiting for him. With nothing to lose, he agrees, stepping into a world he barely understands as its most inexperienced member. As he works alongside the team, he begins to witness the fragile, complicated realities of people’s lives.



The group itself brings together very different perspectives. Park Joong Gil (Lee Soo Hyuk), who heads the Escort Team, takes a far more rigid stance, seeing suicide as something that cannot be excused, an outlook that often clashes with Goo Ryun’s empathy-driven approach. Lim Ryoong Goo (Yoon Ji On), on the other hand, quietly holds the team together, especially as parts of his own story begin to surface. Watching over all of them is the Jade Emperor (Kim Hae Sook), a powerful presence whose connection to Goo Ryun runs deeper than it initially seems.



The narrative unfolds through individual cases, each episode focusing on different struggles, from bullying and loneliness, to mental health and unresolved pain from the past. Despite dealing with heavy themes, the show treats its characters with care and sensitivity.

mon.y is a devoted connoisseur of Asian dramas and pop culture, with a deep-rooted love for storytelling that spans K-dramas, C-dramas, J-dramas, and everything in between. A longtime entertainment addict turned passionate writer, she brings heartfelt enthusiasm and a sprinkle of sass to every review and deep dive.



Currently watching: “Yumi’s Cells 3,” “Perfect Crown,” “We Are All Trying Here,” “Sold Out On You,” and “The Scarecrow.”

Looking forward to: “My Royal Nemesis” and “The Wonderfools.”