BABYMONSTER Breaks Their 1st-Day Sales Record + Tops iTunes Charts Worldwide With 'CHOOM'

BABYMONSTER’s latest comeback is off to a promising start!

On May 4, BABYMONSTER made their highly-anticipated return with their new mini album “CHOOM” and its title track of the same name.

According to Hanteo Chart, “CHOOM” sold an impressive total of 387,871 copies on its first day of sales alone, breaking BABYMONSTER’s previous first-day sales record of 261,650 set by their second mini album “WE GO UP” last year.

Meanwhile, immediately upon its release, “CHOOM” topped iTunes charts in various countries around the world. By the morning of May 5 KST, the EP had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 15 different regions across the globe.

Additionally, the music video for BABYMONSTER’s title track “CHOOM” shot to No. 1 on YouTube’s worldwide list of Top Trending Music Videos.

Congratulations to BABYMONSTER!