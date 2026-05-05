Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from March 23 to April 23.

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon continued his reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 9,217,765. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “RE:FLECT,” “boyish charm,” and “Bodyelse,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “release,” “look forward to,” and “make a comeback.” Park Ji Hoon’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.61 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jimin came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 9,187,795, marking a 20.45 percent increase in his score since last month.

BTS’s Jungkook shot to third place after seeing a whopping 174.83 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score for the month to 8,333,406.

BTS’s V held onto his spot at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 7,876,522, marking a 41.01 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, IVE’s Jang Won Young rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 7,161,255, marking a 14.41 percent rise in her score.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch teasers for Park Ji Hoon’s upcoming drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” here:

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And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below!

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