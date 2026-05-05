Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 05, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from March 23 to April 23.

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon continued his reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 9,217,765. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “RE:FLECT,” “boyish charm,” and “Bodyelse,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “release,” “look forward to,” and “make a comeback.” Park Ji Hoon’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.61 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jimin came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 9,187,795, marking a 20.45 percent increase in his score since last month.

BTS’s Jungkook shot to third place after seeing a whopping 174.83 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score for the month to 8,333,406.

BTS’s V held onto his spot at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 7,876,522, marking a 41.01 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, IVE’s Jang Won Young rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 7,161,255, marking a 14.41 percent rise in her score.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  2. BTS’s Jimin
  3. BTS’s Jungkook
  4. BTS’s V
  5. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  6. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  7. BTS’s Jin
  8. BTS’s RM
  9. BTS’s j-hope
  10. BTS’ Suga
  11. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  12. aespa’s Karina
  13. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  14. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  15. KISS OF LIFE’s Natty
  16. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  17. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  18. Red Velvet’s Joy
  19. aespa’s Winter
  20. IVE’s Rei
  21. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  22. Red Velvet’s Irene
  23. SHINee’s Key
  24. THE BOYZ’s New
  25. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  26. TWICE’s Nayeon
  27. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  28. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  29. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  30. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon

Watch teasers for Park Ji Hoon’s upcoming drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” here:

Watch Now

And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below!

Watch Now

aespa
An Yu Jin
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTS
G-Dragon
Girls' Generation
Hwang Minhyun
Irene
IVE
J-Hope
Jang Won Young
Jennie
Jimin
Jin
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Joy
Jungkook
Juyeon
Karina
Key
KISS OF LIFE
Lim YoonA
Lisa
Natty
Nayeon
new
NU'EST
Park Ji Hoon
Red Velvet
Rei
RM
Rosé
Seulgi
SHINee
Suga
Taeyeon
THE BOYZ
TWICE
V (BTS)
Wanna One
Wendy
Winter

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