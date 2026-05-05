BTS, ATEEZ, And NCT WISH Earn Triple Platinum And Gold Certifications In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

BTS’s new Korean album “ARIRANG” earned an official triple platinum certification for over 750,000 units shipped in Japan. According to the RIAJ’s certification thresholds, albums are certified gold at 100,000 units shipped and platinum at 250,000.

Meanwhile, both ATEEZ’s latest Korean mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” and NCT WISH’s Japanese mini album “WISHLIST” were certified platinum for over 250,000 units shipped in Japan each.

Congratulations to BTS, ATEEZ, and NCT WISH!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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