LE SSERAFIM Reveals Comeback Schedule For New Album "PUREFLOW" And Title Track "BOOMPALA"
LE SSERAFIM has revealed what fans can look forward to in the weeks leading up to their comeback!
On May 6 at midnight KST, LE SSERAFIM released a detailed promotion schedule outlining the teasers they have in store for their upcoming full-length album “PUREFLOW” pt.1 and its title track “BOOMPALA.”
After pre-releasing their lead single “CELEBRATION” on April 24, LE SSERAFIM will be returning with the rest of “PUREFLOW” pt.1 and the music video for “BOOMPALA” on May 22 at 1 p.m. KST.
Check out LE SSERAFIM’s new comeback schedule below!
If you haven’t already seen it, you can check out LE SSERAFIM’s music video for “CELEBRATION” here!