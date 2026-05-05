Heo Nam Jun And Jang Seung Jo Clash In Chaebol Succession Battle In 'My Royal Nemesis'

Get ready for a fierce succession battle between Heo Nam Jun and Jang Seung Jo in SBS’s upcoming drama “My Royal Nemesis”!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun will star as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

In the drama, Cha Se Gye is the grandson of Cha-il Group chairman Cha Dal Soo (Yoon Joo Sang). However, instead of working for one of Cha-il Group’s subsidiary companies, he runs an independent business of his own.

Jang Seung Jo will play the role of Choi Moon Do, the CEO of Cha-il Construction. As the nephew of chairman Cha Dal Soo, Choi Moon Do is an ambitious man who dreams of one day becoming the chairman of Cha-il Group himself.

Not only are Cha Se Gye and Choi Moon Do inevitably set to face off in a cutthroat succession battle, but they also wind up clashing over Shin Seo Ri, with whom both men form unexpected connections in order to achieve their respective goals.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture a tense confrontation between Cha Se Gye and Choi Moon Do. With no familial warmth to be found between the two men, the tension is palpable as they stare each other down in Choi Moon Do’s office late at night. While Cha Se Gye’s hardened expression suggests that he is barely holding in his rage, Choi Moon Do wears a relaxed but chilling smile as he responds to his angry rival.

“My Royal Nemesis” will premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And watch Jang Seung Jo in “Strangers Again” below:

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