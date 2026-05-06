SUPER JUNIOR's Leeteuk Confirmed To Host 35th Seoul Music Awards

SUPER JUNIOR’s Leeteuk will be hosting the 35th Seoul Music Awards!

On May 6, the 35th Seoul Music Awards announced Leeteuk as the host for their upcoming ceremony set to take place on June 20 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon. Leeteuk previously hosted the Seoul Music Awards in 2015, marking his first time returning as a host after 10 years. The announcement post further teases that the first lineup will be revealed tomorrow.

Currently, Leeteuk is gearing up to debut in his new unit SUPER JUNIOR-83z with Heechul.

Stay tuned for updates on the Seoul Music Awards lineup!

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