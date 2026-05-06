Ahn Hyo Seop Is Jealous Of Chae Won Bin's Relationship With Kim Bum In 'Sold Out On You'

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” has shared new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Matthew Lee makes a sudden decision to renew the raw material supply contract with L’Étoile, a company Dam Ye Jin worked hard to secure.

The newly released stills capture Matthew Lee’s concerned expression. Unlike Matthew Lee, Dam Ye Jin wears a bright smile, raising questions about what happened between the two.

Not to mention, L’Étoile executive director Seo Eric (Kim Bum) also visits the farm to film with home shopping show host Dam Ye Jin. Matthew Lee’s sharp gaze toward the two appears to stem from jealousy, raising further intrigue for their dynamic.

Not to mention, the logical and principled Matthew Lee will make an unlikely mistake—accidentally squishing a white flower nuri mushroom, leaving viewers curious to find out what events will unfold in the upcoming episode.

The next episode of “Sold Out on You” airs on May 6 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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Also watch Kim Bum in “Ghost Doctor” on Viki:

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