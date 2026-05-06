Listen: Wanna One Sings 'WE WANNA GO' For OST Of Reality Show 'WANNA ONE GO : Back To Base'

Wanna One has unveiled a new song for the first time in several years!

On May 6 at 6 p.m. KST, the group released “WE WANNA GO,” the main logo song of their reality show “WANNA ONE GO : Back To Base.”

The song expresses the emotions of the members coming together again after spending several years on individual activities. Kang Daniel, who recently enlisted in the military, also contributed through a narration for the song.

Listen to “WE WANNA GO” below:

Also watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki:

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And Hwang Minhyun in “Study Group“:

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