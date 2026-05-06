USPEER's Yeowon To Leave The Group
Less than a year after their debut, USPEER’s agency has announced Yeowon’s departure from the group.
On May 6, MW Entertainment announced that Yeowon, who had been on hiatus since last September due to health concerns, would be permanently leaving USPEER.
USPEER first debuted under WM Entertainment last June before parting ways with the agency in January of this year.
MW Entertainment’s full statement regarding Yeowon’s departure is as follows:
Hello.
This is MW Entertainment.
We would like to sincerely thank all the fans who always cherish and support USPEER.
We are making an announcement regarding Yeowon’s future activities.
Starting in the second half of last year, Yeowon has taken plenty of time to rest and recover, and during this period, Yeowon engaged in careful and extensive discussions with us regarding the direction of her future activities.
As a result, following mutual discussion with Yeowon, it has been decided that she will be concluding her group activities as a member of USPEER.
We apologize for giving fans cause for concern with this sudden news, and although Yeowon is ending her activities with USPEER, we will be sincerely rooting for her in her future endeavors.
We would like to express our deep gratitude to all the fans who have given Yeowon their love up until now, and we ask that you give both Yeowon’s new start and USPEER’s future activities your warm support in the future as well.
Thank you.