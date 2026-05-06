USPEER's Yeowon To Leave The Group

Less than a year after their debut, USPEER’s agency has announced Yeowon’s departure from the group.

On May 6, MW Entertainment announced that Yeowon, who had been on hiatus since last September due to health concerns, would be permanently leaving USPEER.

USPEER first debuted under WM Entertainment last June before parting ways with the agency in January of this year.

MW Entertainment’s full statement regarding Yeowon’s departure is as follows: