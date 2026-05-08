Kang Dong Won, Park Ji Hyun, Um Tae Goo, And Oh Jung Se Struggle With Life After Their Glory Days In New Film “Wild Sing”

Upcoming film “Wild Sing” has shared new stills featuring its cast!

“Wild Sing” is a comedy movie that follows the story of TRIANGLE, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident. The film depicts their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback.

The newly released stills vividly trace the passage of time, from TRIANGLE’s youthful trainee days to the group’s glamorous peak and finally to the present, where each member faces a different reality.

Hyun Woo (Kang Dong Won) is recruited by Yonggu Records for his outstanding b-boying skills, while Sang Gu (Um Tae Goo) dedicates himself to rap practice, believing he will debut as part of a traditional hip hop team. Do Mi (Park Ji Hyun) stands out with a girl-crush charm that contrasts with her innocent appearance. Together, the stills capture a free-spirited and energetic atmosphere during the group’s early days.

The images also offer a glimpse of TRIANGLE’s peak years through televised performances and concert stages, showcasing the strong teamwork and chemistry that helped the group rise to top popularity.

In contrast, the present-day lives of Hyun Woo, now a struggling TV personality trying to make ends meet, Sang Gu, buried in debt after the failure of his solo album, and Do Mi, who has become the daughter-in-law of a chaebol family, sharply differ from their past and raise curiosity about the story ahead.

Also drawing attention is Sung Gon (Oh Jung Se), a ballad singer who was perpetually stuck in second place while competing against TRIANGLE. Sung Gon’s expression as he clasps his hands together and waits for the rankings announcement, longing for the No. 1 spot, humorously hints at a reality that never seems to go his way.

Once known as an emotionally stirring heartthrob singer, Sung Gon reappears after an unfortunate incident with a rugged appearance that is completely different from before.

“Wild Sing” is set to hit theaters on June 3.

While waiting, watch Kang Dong Won in “Peninsula” below:

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And Um Tae Goo in “My Sweet Mobster”:

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