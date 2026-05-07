Watch: "B:MY BOYZ" Group YUHZ Is Ready To "Rush Rush" To Your Heart In Bubbly Debut MV
YUHZ has made their long-awaited debut!
An eight-member group formed through the survival program “B:MY BOYZ,” YUHZ released their debut single “Orange Record” along with the music video for the title track on May 7 at 6 p.m. KST.
A pop song with an energetic sound, “Rush Rush” expresses the determination to move forward without hesitation even if there are imperfections.
Check out the music video below:
Also watch the group’s creation on “B:MYBOYZ”: