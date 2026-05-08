Park Ji Hoon, Lee Hong Nae, And More Preview Fantastic Camaraderie In New Drama 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier'

The cast of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has dished on their military unit chemistry!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

In the drama, Park Ji Hoon plays Kang Sung Jae, depicting a bustling military life alongside Yoon Kyung Ho, Han Dong Hee, Lee Hong Nae, and special guest Lee Sang Yi.

Park Ji Hoon remarked, “It was an honor to be able to work within the same frame as such senior actors. I didn’t feel awkward with anyone, and the filming was truly enjoyable.”

Lee Hong Nae, who plays the senior corporal Yoon Dong Hyun, recalled, “The chemistry with the other actors was 100 out of 100. The memory of us laughing, joking around, and having a great time in an always cheerful and enjoyable filming atmosphere will stay in my mind for a long time.”

Han Dong Hee, who plays First Lieutenant Jo Ye Rin, the commander of the Gangrim Outpost, said, “All the actors were so warm and kind that we were able to film happily in atmosphere where we looked out for one another. In particular, hearing the actors’ own stories about their military service was a great help to my acting.”

Yoon Kyung Ho, who plays Master Sergeant Park Jae Young, the administrative supply officer, also shared, “The chemistry between all the senior and junior actors was excellent.” He added, “We shared not only the military salute and anthems but also memories of those days, including ‘Gundaria’ (a simple burger made with instant food items).”

Finally, Lee Sang Yi, who makes a special appearance as Company Commander Hwang Seok Ho, stated, “There was nothing but laughter throughout the shoot. The chemistry of our Gangrim Outpost team was absolutely perfect.” He hinted at a presence that went beyond a mere special appearance, adding, “I ended up appearing for more than the originally proposed amount, and thanks to that extra time, I was even happier and had more fun.”

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will premiere on May 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki. Stay tuned!

Check the teasers for the drama below:

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