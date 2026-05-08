Lee Jun Young Is A Soccer Player Who Swaps Souls With A Chaebol Chairman In 'Reborn Rookie'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Reborn Rookie” has shared a new glimpse of Lee Jun Young in his starring role!

“Reborn Rookie” tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama offer a sneak peek of Hwang Jun Hyun’s fresh start as a new hire at Choi Sung Group. Although he was a promising soccer player, Hwang Jun Hyun gives up his dream to join Choi Sung Group as an intern after his unexpected soul swap.

After leaving the soccer field behind for corporate life, Hwang Jun Hyun transforms into an impeccably dressed intern with a refined sense of style.

Hwang Jun Hyun’s flawless suit fits, along with his perfectly matched ties and wristwatches, hint at his meticulous personality and perfectionist tendencies.

“Reborn Rookie” will premiere on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Pump Up the Healthy Love” on Viki below:

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