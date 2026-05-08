Watch: Cha Seung Won, Kim Hee Ae, Kim Seon Ho, And Lee Ki Taek Hold Back Tears As They Listen To An Elderly Customer's Song In 'Bonjour Bakery'

Upcoming variety show “Bonjour Bakery” shares warmth with the elderly in a quiet rural village!

Set in a peaceful rural village, “Bonjour Bakery” is a healing baking variety show centered on Korea’s first senior French dessert cafe, where pastries are crafted using local ingredients. The show stars Kim Hee Ae, Cha Seung Won, Kim Seon Ho, and Lee Ki Taek.

Stemming from the realization that “a senior’s happiness is simple,” this project gifts a “time purely for oneself” to the parents’ generation who have lived their entire lives for their families. Seeing the seniors enjoy complete happiness through new flavors and experiences will remind viewers of their own grandmothers and parents, promising to deliver a moving, healing experience that all generations can relate to.

In the newly released teaser, Cha Seung Won serves a classic French pastry galette de rois (“King’s cake”) to the elderly. As he tries to pause those who can’t wait to dig into the dish, Cha Seung Won explains that it is tradition to hide a small charm inside it but that they hid a chestnut in one of the five cakes that were served.

When Cha Seung Won signals them to begin eating, customers cut the cake and look for the chestnut with excitement in their eyes. Soon, a elderly woman shouts in joy, “I found the chestnut!” When Cha Seung Won hands her a flower as a prize, another elderly customer suggests that the finder sing for everyone. The elderly female’s song begins to flow through the laughter-filled bakery, and everyone focuses on her voice, sharing a happy moment together.

Watch the full teaser below:

“Bonjour Bakery” premieres on May 8 and will be available on Viki.

Check out more teasers below:

Watch Now