Watch: TWS Takes 1st Win For “You, You” On 'Music Bank'; Performances By Billlie, CORTIS, And More

TWS has won their first music show trophy for “You, You“!

On the May 8 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were NEXZ’s “Mmchk” and TWS’s “You, You.” TWS ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,538 points.

Congratulations to TWS! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included TWS, CORTIS, Billlie, ILLIT, NCT WISH, CRAVITY, 82MAJOR, NEXZ, XngHan&Xoul, UNCHILD, ifeye, Lee Chae Yeon, KIIRAS, NAZE, YUHZ, Gavy NJ, and Park Hye Kyoung.

Watch the performances below:

TWS – “You, You”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

Billlie – “ZAP”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

NCT WISH – “Ode to Love”

CRAVITY – “AWAKE”

82MAJOR – “Sign”

NEXZ – “Mmchk”

XngHan&Xoul – “Glow”

UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”

ifeye – “Hazy (Daisy)”

Lee Chae Yeon – “No Tears On The Dancefloor”

KIIRAS – “TA TA”

NAZE – “People Talk”

YUHZ – “Rush Rush”

Gavy NJ – “He Broke Up”

Park Hye Kyoung – “Dreams don’t melt”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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