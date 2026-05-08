Watch: TWS Takes 1st Win For “You, You” On "Music Bank"; Performances By Billlie, CORTIS, And More
TWS has won their first music show trophy for “You, You“!
On the May 8 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were NEXZ’s “Mmchk” and TWS’s “You, You.” TWS ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,538 points.
Congratulations to TWS! Watch the winner announcement below!
Performers on today’s show included TWS, CORTIS, Billlie, ILLIT, NCT WISH, CRAVITY, 82MAJOR, NEXZ, XngHan&Xoul, UNCHILD, ifeye, Lee Chae Yeon, KIIRAS, NAZE, YUHZ, Gavy NJ, and Park Hye Kyoung.
Watch the performances below:
TWS – “You, You”
CORTIS – “REDRED”
Billlie – “ZAP”
ILLIT – “It’s Me”
NCT WISH – “Ode to Love”
CRAVITY – “AWAKE”
82MAJOR – “Sign”
NEXZ – “Mmchk”
XngHan&Xoul – “Glow”
UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”
ifeye – “Hazy (Daisy)”
Lee Chae Yeon – “No Tears On The Dancefloor”
KIIRAS – “TA TA”
NAZE – “People Talk”
YUHZ – “Rush Rush”
Gavy NJ – “He Broke Up”
Park Hye Kyoung – “Dreams don’t melt”
Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below: