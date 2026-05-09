Choo Young Woo's Agency Explains His Eye Injury After Baeksang Arts Awards

Choo Young Woo’s agency has addressed his eye injury following his appearance at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

On May 8, Choo Young Woo appeared as a presenter at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards while wearing a bandage affixed with medical tape over one eye.

The following morning, Choo Young Woo’s agency J,WIDE-COMPANY explained, “He sustained a minor injury to his eye while exercising, but there are no major issues with his health. He plans to carry out his schedule to the extent where it does not cause any undue strain.”

Wishing Choo Young Woo the speediest of recoveries!

Watch Choo Young Woo in his drama “Oasis” with subtitles on Viki below:

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