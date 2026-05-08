Winners Of The 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards

The winners have been announced for the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards!

Hosted by Shin Dong Yup, Suzy, and Park Bo Gum, this year’s Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony was held on May 8 at COEX in Seoul. Established in 1965, the Baeksang Arts Awards are widely recognized as one of South Korea’s most prestigious honors in television and film.

The Grand Prize in the broadcast category went to Ryu Seung Ryong of “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim,” while Yoo Hae Jin of “The King’s Warden” won the Grand Prize in the movie category.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Broadcast

Grand Prize: Ryu Seung Ryong (“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”)

Best Drama: Netflix “You and Everything Else”

Best Educational Program: KBS1 “Our Shining Days”

Best Variety Show: MBC “The Wonder Coach”

Best Director: Park Shin Woo (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)

Best Screenplay: Song Hye Jin (“You and Everything Else”)

Best Actor: Hyun Bin (“Made in Korea”)

Best Actress: Park Bo Young (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)

Best Supporting Actor: Yoo Seung Mok (“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”)

Best Supporting Actress: Lim Soo Jung (“Low Life”)

Best New Actor: Lee Chae Min (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”)

Best New Actress: Bang Hyo Rin (“Aema”)

Technical Achievement: Kang Seung Won (“The Seasons” – music)

Best Male Entertainer: Kian84

Best Female Entertainer: Lee Soo Ji

Movie

Grand Prize: Yoo Hae Jin (“The King’s Warden”)

Best Movie: “No Other Choice”

Best Director: Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)

Gucci Impact Award: “The King’s Warden”

Best New Director: Park Joon Ho (“3670”)

Best Actor: Park Jeong Min (“The Ugly”)

Best Actress: Mun Ka Young (“Once We Were Us”)

Best Supporting Actor: Lee Sung Min (“No Other Choice”)

Best Supporting Actress: Shin Sae Kyeong (“HUMINT”)

Best New Actor: Park Ji Hoon (“The King’s Warden”)

Best New Actress: Seo Su Bin (“The World of Love”)

Best Screenplay: Byun Sung Hyun and Lee Jin Seong (“Good News”)

Technical Achievement: Lee Min Hwi (“Pavane” – music)

Theater

Baeksang Best Theater: “Jellyfish”

Best Young Theater: Tank of fire (“Chang So” – theater company)

Best Performer: Kim Shin Rok (“PRIMA FACIE”)

Musical

Best Musical: “ARANG”

Creative Achievement: Seo Byung Goo (“Evita” – choreography)

Best Performer: Kim Junsu (“Beetlejuice”)

Popularity Award

Naver Popularity Award: Park Ji Hoon, Lim Yoona

Congratulations to all of the winners!

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