Watch: Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Won Bin, And Kim Bum Burst Into Laughter While Portraying A Hilarious Love Triangle On Set Of 'Sold Out On You'

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” has shared a new making-of video!

The behind-the-scenes look shares insight into the cast’s portrayal of the love triangle between Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), and Seo Eric (Kim Bum). The set is filled with laughter as Ahn Hyo Seop hilariously captures his character’s extreme jealousy.

While filming a scene where Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Bum fight over the cup of water poured by Chae Won Bin, the actors and director suggest creative ideas to make the scene even funnier while rehearsing. When actually filming the scene, the three actors burst into laughter multiple times. Eventually, they manage to portray the comical scene while holding in their laughter, creating the perfect balance of romance and comedy.

Watch the full making-of video below!

“Sold Out on You” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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Also watch Kim Bum in “Tale of the Nine-Tailed” on Viki:

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