Watch: BOYNEXTDOOR Surprises With MV For Pre-Release Single 'Knock Knock'

BOYNEXTDOOR has kicked off the countdown to their comeback with a surprise release!

On May 11 at midnight KST, BOYNEXTDOOR dropped the music video for “Knock Knock,” a pre-release track off their upcoming first studio album “HOME.”

“Knock Knock,” which was produced by Block B’s Zico and Pop Time, was co-composed by BOYNETDOOR members Jaehyun, Taesan, and Woonhak.

Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR will make their comeback with “HOME” on June 8 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out BOYNEXTDOOR’s new music video for “Knock Knock” below!