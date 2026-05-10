FIFTY FIFTY Announces June Comeback Date With 1st Teaser For 'Imperfect-I'mperfect'

FIFTY FIFTY Announces June Comeback Date With 1st Teaser For "Imperfect-I'mperfect"

Music
May 10, 2026
by E Cha

FIFTY FIFTY has kicked off the countdown to their summer comeback!

On May 11 at midnight KST, FIFTY FIFTY officially announced the date and details of their upcoming return. The group will be releasing their new mini album “Imperfect-I’mperfect” on June 1 at 6 p.m. KST.

As previously announced, Hana, who is currently on a health-related hiatus, will be sitting out the upcoming comeback.

Check out FIFTY FIFTY’s first teaser for “Imperfect-I’mperfect” below!

FIFTY FIFTY

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