7 K-Pop Idols That Are Bringing Fun Back To Fashion In 2026!

With spring in full swing and summer well on its way, it’s about time to break out the brights! These K-pop idols are showing us how to do patterns and pops of color right this season. Don’t be scared to dabble in some stripes, polka dots, or quirky patterns – your faves are doing it, so you’re in great company!

1. ILLIT’s Wonhee

If you would rather dip your toes into a bit of color without diving in right away, take a cue from ILLIT’s Wonhee! Combining a pair of red shoes with a skirt that has a pop of red around the waist, this outfit is just the right amount of out-there. Adding some jewelry makes it that much more fun. It’s customizable to your comfort level, but you can’t deny that Wonhee looks amazing with her eclectic accessories!

There’s something about this specific shade of pink that totally screams spring, and SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi is rocking it! Matching your hair to your hoodie might be a bit of a high ask, but if you’re committed to the fit, then go for it. The most iconic piece of this outfit, though, is undoubtedly his jeans. If you’re artistically inclined, you could even paint a pair of jeans yourself to recreate this look!

If color isn’t your thing, consider a fun pattern instead! IVE’s An Yu Jin proves that a statement pattern in a neutral color is every bit as iconic. A zebra-patterned tank top with a simple pair of jeans is serving total Y2K fashion and makes for a super easy look that’s comfortable but doesn’t sacrifice on style. This one will quickly become a summer staple in your wardrobe!

i-dle’s Miyeon is making a seriously gorgeous argument for maximalism this season – patterns, color, and statement accessories might seem scary for some, but she looks amazing! The matching red sweater and madras-patterned dress help the outfit appear more coordinated while still standing out. If you give a statement pattern a try, you might just find a new fave look!

For those that want to try adding some color without spending a fortune, Yeonjun of TXT has the cheat code. A pop of yellow, courtesy of a ball cap, is all it takes to spice up a look! Especially if you have a more laid-back, masculine style, a simple accessory like a ball cap is the perfect way to make your outfit pop. Plus, a little added sun protection never hurts!

6. Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih

Who said that outfits have to match? Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih proves that a bright jacket and a statement skirt can actually clash in the perfect way! It might seem counterintuitive at first, but combining pieces that look like they don’t go together can be an awesome fashion statement. Mix and match your top and bottom to find a new favorite outfit you might never have thought of otherwise!

7. TWICE’s Chaeyoung

The queen of color and patterns, TWICE’s Chaeyoung has brought us a masterclass in fun fashion with this one post! Tiny polka dots on tiffany blue, checkered pink and black, a lacy white overlay jacket – there’s so much to take inspiration from here. She’s proving that fashion is every bit as adventurous as you want it to be, and every outfit looks amazing as long as you feel amazing wearing it!