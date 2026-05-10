'Perfect Crown' And 'Yumi's Cells 3' Dominate Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings For 2nd Week

“Perfect Crown” and “Yumi’s Cells 3” once again claimed all of the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the fourth consecutive week, MBC’s “Perfect Crown” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to topping the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, “Perfect Crown” also held onto the top spots on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where leads IU and Byeon Woo Seok remained No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells 3” swept the next spots on both lists, maintaining its position at No. 2 on the drama list. Leading man Kim Jae Won held steady at No. 3 on the actor list, followed by star Kim Go Eun at No. 6.

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” remained unmoving at No. 3 on the drama list, with leads Koo Kyo Hwan and Go Youn Jung taking No. 4 and No. 7 respectively on the actor list.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s “If Wishes Could Kill” rose to No. 4 on this week’s drama list.

tvN’s “Filing for Love” took No. 5 on the drama list, while leads Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung ranked No. 5 and No. 8 respectively on the actor list.

ENA’s “The Scarecrow” made the drama list at No. 6, and star Lee Hee Joon entered the actor list at No. 10.

Finally, Disney+’s new series “Gold Land” debuted at No. 8 on this week’s drama list, with leading lady Park Bo Young entering the actor list at No. 9.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

MBC “Perfect Crown” tvN “Yumi’s Cells 3” JTBC “We Are All Trying Here” Netflix “If Wishes Could Kill” tvN “Filing for Love” ENA “The Scarecrow” SBS “Sold Out on You” Disney+ “Gold Land” SBS “Phantom Lawyer” TV Chosun “Doctor Shin”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

IU (“Perfect Crown”) Byeon Woo Seok (“Perfect Crown”) Kim Jae Won (“Yumi’s Cells 3”) Koo Kyo Hwan (“We Are All Trying Here”) Shin Hae Sun (“Filing for Love”) Kim Go Eun (“Yumi’s Cells 3”) Go Youn Jung (“We Are All Trying Here”) Gong Myoung (“Filing for Love”) Park Bo Young (“Gold Land”) Lee Hee Joon (“The Scarecrow”)

Binge-watch all of “Yumi’s Cells 3” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or catch up on “Filing for Love” here:

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And start watching “The Scarecrow” below!

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