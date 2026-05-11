Park Ji Hoon Begins An Unpredictable Military Journey In New Drama “The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier”

tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has shared new stills featuring Park Ji Hoon ahead of its premiere!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

After graduating from boot camp as the top trainee, Kang Sung Jae is assigned to the Gangrim Outpost, where he unexpectedly becomes the center of attention within the unit.

Kang Sung Jae enters boot camp with a strong sense of determination despite receiving his enlistment notice without warning. Saying, “If I’m going to serve in the military anyway, let’s become a proper, real man,” he throws himself into training with passion and dedication. His hard work ultimately earns him the honor of being named the top trainee.

Arriving at the Gangrim Outpost with both excitement and nerves, Kang Sung Jae quickly finds himself caught up in unexpected situations from his very first day, signaling the start of an eventful military life. It remains to be seen how he will adjust to life at the post, which promises to be harsh, intense, and bittersweet.

The stills show Kang Sung Jae looking neat after completing his transfer report at Gangrim Outpost as he meets Master Sergeant Park Jae Young (Yoon Kyung Ho) and Private Tak Moon Ik (Lim Ji Ho), who welcome him to the unit.

After reviewing documents describing Kang Sung Jae as an “S-class” private, Park Jae Young and Tak Moon Ik can hardly believe what they are seeing. Kang Sung Jae also looks confused as he watches the situation unfold, raising questions about the criteria behind the “S-class” designation and what exactly it means in this case.

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will premiere on May 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

Check out more teasers for the drama below:

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Also watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki:

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