Watch: Kang Dong Won, Um Tae Goo, Park Ji Hyun, And More Embark On Chaotic Reunion Journey In New Film “Wild Sing” Teasers

Upcoming film “Wild Sing” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

“Wild Sing” is a comedy movie that follows the story of TRIANGLE, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident. The film depicts their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback.

The poster humorously shows five people facing trouble beside a stopped car that is smoking under a sunny sky.

TRIANGLE members Hyun Woo (Kang Dong Won), Sang Gu (Um Tae Goo), and Do Mi (Park Ji Hyun) are desperately trying to hitchhike. Sung Gon (Oh Jung Se) quietly shows his signature “Love You” pose from his peak years, while former TRIANGLE agency CEO Yong Gu (Shin Ha Kyun) maintains a calm facial expression in the background. Their sharply different reactions suggest that getting to the stage will not be easy.

In particular, the line, “Today, we will stand on stage no matter what,” hints at the group’s comedic struggle as they hold on tightly to one last chance.

The teaser video released along with the poster shows the rise and breakup of TRIANGLE, the legendary three-member co-ed dance group once produced by Yonggu Records.

Years later, Hyun Woo is frustrated that the group has been forgotten by the public. When an opportunity to return to the stage comes up, he tracks down the scattered members but is met with cold rejection.

After many twists and turns, TRIANGLE reunites, and they are joined by Sung Gon, a perennial runner-up and “ballad prince.” Their journey to the performance venue is full of obstacles at every step. Unpredictable events including a tense chase involving a police car unfold nonstop, creating chaotic humor and moments of surprise.

At the end of the teaser, Hyun Woo looks into the camera and says, “See you soon,” adding to the anticipation over whether the group will make it to the stage safely.

Watch the teaser below!

“Wild Sing” is set to hit theaters on June 3.

While waiting, watch Kang Dong Won in “Peninsula” below:

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And Um Tae Goo in “My Sweet Mobster”:

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