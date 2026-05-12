Kang Dong Won Shows Off Powerful Dance Moves As An Idol Group's Dance Machine In “Wild Sing”

Upcoming film “Wild Sing” has unveiled new stills featuring Kang Dong Won!

On May 12, the production team released stills of Kang Dong Won as Hyun Woo, the leader and dance machine of the co-ed dance group TRIANGLE on stage.

“Wild Sing” is a comedy movie that follows the story of TRIANGLE, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident. The film depicts their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback.

The standout feature in the newly released stills is Kang Dong Won’s bold styling. He effortlessly pulls off oversized wide-leg pants inspired by the street fashion trend of the early 2000s, along with a blunt bob with highlighted streaks.

In addition to Hyun Woo pulling off popular accessories from the era, including goggles on his head and gloves on his hands, his intense gaze and striking physique show why his character is a “fan magnet.”

Kang Dong Won’s transformation goes beyond his appearance. The production team shared that he completed about five months of intensive choreography training to fully portray his character.

In one still, Kang Dong Won shows fluid movements, as well as a high-difficulty “freeze” pose that requires him to support his body with one hand.

Choreographer Yang Wook, who worked on the performance, praised him, saying, “He understands the appeal of dance precisely. Thanks to his commanding physique, he has an outstanding ability to express movement with just subtle touches.”

At a previous production briefing, Kang Dong Won shared a humble reflection, saying, “After preparing for it myself, I realized how amazing idols are, and I came to respect them.”

“Wild Sing” is set to hit theaters on June 3.

While waiting, watch Kang Dong Won in “Peninsula” below:

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