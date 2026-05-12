Watch: Yu Jae Seok, Lee Kwang Soo, Byeon Woo Seok, And Ji Ye Eun Invite Lee Hyori As Yoga Instructor In 'Jae Seok's B&B Rules!' Teasers

Netflix’s upcoming variety show “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” follows Yu Jae Seok as he takes on the challenge of running a bed-and-breakfast for the very first time. Joined by Lee Kwang Soo, Byeon Woo Seok, and Ji Ye Eun as staff members, they welcome guests and create memorable moments filled with laughter, chaos, and heartfelt warmth.

In the newly released main poster, the facial expressions of the staff, which contain a mix of joy, anger, sorrow, and pleasure, centered around camp director Yu Jae Seok standing on the drill platform, are intriguing. The phrase, “The guest is king, and I am also king,” inside the ad balloon floating in the sky stimulates curiosity.

The main trailer grabs attention with the intense welcome greeting from Yu Jae Seok, Lee Kwang Soo, Byeon Woo Seok, and Ji Ye Eun as they greet the guests. The camp schedule, packed with various programs 24 hours a day for three days and two nights, further heightens anticipation.

From the morning mission that begins the moment they open their eyes to morning yoga, the “iron bag” quiz, campfires, talent shows, outdoor activities, and a “Manito” (Secret Friend) game, the packed timetable leaves no room to breathe and promises to be anything but ordinary.

The appearance of Lee Hyori as well as her husband and singer-songwriter Lee Sang Soon also adds to the excitement. As “super-special” part-timers visiting the Jae Seok’s B&B, they are scheduled to conduct morning yoga classes for the guests and show off their “homestay program pioneer” side by naturally blending in with them.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” is set to premiere on May 26.

In the meantime, watch Yu Jae Seok and Ji Ye Eun in “Running Man” on Viki:

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