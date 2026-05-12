Park Ji Hoon Lands In Crisis After Superior Faints From His Cooking In “The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier”

tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has shared new stills ahead of tonight’s new episode!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

Spoilers

In the premiere episode of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” Private Kang Sung Jae unexpectedly found himself stepping onto the path of becoming a military cook after encountering a mysterious “Chef’s Path” quest window.

After arriving at his assigned unit, Kang Sung Jae became even more bewildered when a mysterious status window also suddenly appeared before his eyes.

Things took another unexpected turn when company commander Hwang Seok Ho (Lee Sang Yi) casually assigned Kang Sung Jae to become a military cook simply because his mother runs a food truck. Suddenly thrust into the role, Kang Sung Jae began organizing ingredients under the orders of his senior Yoon Dong Hyun (Lee Hong Nae). However, the moment he entered the storage room, he received notifications from the status window announcing that he had acquired basic cook skills such as “Ingredient Organization” and “Chef’s Eye,” signaling the beginning of strange changes.

As Kang Sung Jae leveled up with the help of the system and even gained cooking recipes, he suddenly found himself having to prepare battalion commander Baek Choon Ik’s (Jung Woong In’s) breakfast alone without Yoon Dong Hyun. He ended up using a sea urchin seaweed soup recipe he had just obtained. While the dish’s appetizing appearance initially impressed Baek Choon Ik, the atmosphere instantly froze after he took a bite and suddenly collapsed while clutching his throat.

In tonight’s Episode 2, Kang Sung Jae faces a full-blown crisis after causing Baek Choon Ik to faint. Not only will the rookie cook be dragged into an investigation, but he may even face military detention. Will Kang Sung Jae’s life as a military cook come to an abrupt end before it has truly begun?

Episode 2 of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” airs on May 12 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Episode 1 of the drama below:

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