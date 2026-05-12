Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, And Heo Sung Tae Get Pulled Back Into Action In “Fifties Professionals”

MBC’s upcoming drama “Fifties Professionals” has unveiled new character posters!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

The newly released posters spotlight Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun), Bong Je Soon (Oh Jung Se), and Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae), while a separate group poster also features Kang Young Ae (Kim Shin Rok), Chairman Do (Kwon Yul), Ma Gong Bok (Lee Hak Joo), Park Mi Kyung (Han Ji Eun), and Yoo In Goo (Hyun Bong Sik).

The character posters capture the very different starting points of the three men’s second chapter in life. Though full of determination, their aging bodies—far from their prime—amplify the drama’s signature comedic tone.

First, Ho Myung is seen wearing a wrist brace while flashing a laid-back smile. His tagline, “I’ll show you what a real professional looks like,” heightens curiosity about his hidden past and the role he will play moving forward.

Je Soon commands attention with a dynamic pose as he wraps a bandage around his knee. His line, “Fights aren’t settled with words,” teases the chaos that may unfold after he regains his lost memories.

Meanwhile, Beom Ryong sports a pain-relief patch on his lower back while confidently declaring, “My fists haven’t expired yet,” showcasing charisma that remains as fierce as ever despite the passing years.

The newly released group poster further heightens intrigue by gathering characters with different motives in one place. At the center is Jung Ho Myung, a former National Intelligence Service agent who has spent the past decade hiding his identity while working as a chef at Oran Chinese Restaurant. Alongside him are North Korean operative Bong Je Soon, who lost his memories from 10 years ago, and Kang Beom Ryong, the longtime second-in-command of the Hwasan gang who now runs a convenience store. Their differing expressions and gazes hint at the complex relationships tying them together.

Adding to the tension are Chairman Do and Yoo In Goo, whose sharp and confrontational presence suggests they stand in opposition to the trio. Prosecutor Kang Young Ae, seen making a phone call with a cold expression, also hints at the beginning of a dangerous incident.

The wary looks exchanged between the characters raise questions about “that incident” from 10 years ago and the mysterious missing object connected to it all. Anticipation is building over how these characters, reunited after a decade, will clash once again—and what hidden truths will finally come to light.

“Fifties Professionals” will premiere on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki. Stay tuned!

While you wait, check out a teaser for the drama below:

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