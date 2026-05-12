BTS Earns Circle Quadruple Million Certification + P1Harmony, HUNTR/X, And DK Go Platinum

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content Industry Association implemented a new certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming. Starting with music released on or after January 1, 2018, Circle Chart now certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a “million” certification.

This month, BTS earned two separate certifications for their latest album “ARIRANG.” The group received an official quadruple million certification for selling over 4 million copies of the regular version of the album, while the Weverse version was certified platinum for over 250,000 copies sold.

P1Harmony’s latest mini album “UNIQUE” was also certified platinum for selling over 250,000 copies.

Meanwhile, in the streaming category, both HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the soundtrack of the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters”) and December’s DK’s 2023 ballad “Heart” were certified platinum after surpassing 100 million streams each.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch BTS’s docuseries “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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And check out P1Harmony’s K-Drama Day picks below:

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