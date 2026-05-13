Lee Jong Suk In Talks For New Drama

Lee Jong Suk may star in a new drama!

On May 13, a media outlet reported that Lee Jong Suk has been offered the lead role in the new drama “Paradise.”

In response to the report, a representative from Lee Jong Suk’s agency stated, “‘Paradise’ is one of the projects that Lee Jong Suk received a casting offer for.”

“Paradise” is a new project by writer Kim Su Jin, who penned the drama “Beyond Evil” starring Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo and won Best Drama and Best Screenplay at the 2021 Baeksang Arts Awards. The drama will depict the story that unfolds after top star Kang Jin Hyuk becomes entangled in a drug-related incident.

The directing will be handled by producing director Oh Choong Hwan, who has showcased great visual aesthetics and immersive storytelling through dramas including “Start-Up,” “Castaway Diva,” and “Melo Movie.” If Lee Jong Suk accepts his casting offer, this project will mark the third collaboration between Lee Jong Suk and director Oh Choong Hwan, following “While You Were Sleeping” and “Big Mouth.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Lee Jong Suk in “While You Were Sleeping” below:

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