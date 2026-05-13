Mun Ka Young In Talks To Sign With Fantagio

Actress Mun Ka Young is in talks to join Fantagio!

On May 13, a media outlet reported that Mun Ka Young’s exclusive contract with her current agency PEAK J Entertainment is nearing its end and that she has decided not to renew it. They added that the actress has finished serious discussions to move forward with Fantagio.

In response to the report, a representative from Fantagio shared, “We are positively considering an exclusive contract with Mun Ka Young, but nothing has been confirmed yet.”

Mun Ka Young signed an exclusive contract with PEAK J in the summer of 2024. Over the past two years, she has been active in various dramas such as “My Dearest Nemesis” and “Law and The City” as well as the variety show “Steal Heart Club.” In particular, she played the female lead in the film “Once We Were Us,” for which she took home the trophy for Best Actress in the Film Category at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards.

Fantagio is currently home to actors including Cha Eun Woo, Kim Seon Ho, Lee Se Young, Lee Sung Kyung, and more.

Check out Mun Ka Young and Cha Eun Woo together in “True Beauty”:

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Or watch Mun Ka Young in “Once We Were Us”:

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