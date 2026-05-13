Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Won Bin, And Kim Bum Participate In A Village Sports Festival In “Sold Out On You”

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” has shared new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Matthew Lee brought Dam Ye Jin, who had been suffering from numerous controversies following the L’Étoile Essence showcase broadcast incident, to Deokpung Village. Matthew Lee tried to help Dam Ye Jin regain the sleep she had lost, while Dam Ye Jin finally got the chance to escape the busy city and rest for a while. The two have been enjoying a peaceful yet heart-fluttering time in Deokpung Village. During their stay in the village, a sports festival that will set the entire neighborhood abuzz takes place.

The newly released photos capture the lively atmosphere of the sports festival, filled with the villagers’ passionate energy, heightening anticipation. From the village elder Mrs. Song Hak (Go Doo Shim) to farm foreman Park Gwang Mo (Jo Bok Rae), the entire village gathers together to compete and cheer each other on.

Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin team up for a game of charades. However, unlike Dam Ye Jin’s bright smile and enthusiastic attitude, Matthew Lee appears flustered, clenching his fists tightly. Still reeling from the aftermath of Dam Ye Jin’s surprise kiss, Matthew Lee goes on a bizarre streak of hilariously wrong answers.

Seo Eric, dressed in a uniform, pairs up with Mrs. Song Hak for the game. The two are expected to showcase extraordinary chemistry right from their first meeting, sparking even more curiosity. Attention is focused on how the festival day in Deokpung Village, filled with unexpected situations and surprising pairings, will unfold.

The next episode of “Sold Out on You” airs on May 13 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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Also watch Chae Won Bin in “TWENTY-TWENTY” on Viki

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