BOYNEXTDOOR Announces Stops For 2026–27 Tour “KNOCK ON Vol.2”

BOYNEXTDOOR is going on tour!

On May 13, BOYNEXTDOOR announced their new 2026-27 tour “KNOCK ON Vol.2.” After kicking off their tour in Korea with stops in Seoul and Busan, BOYNEXTDOOR will visit Kanagawa, Saga, Osaka, Miyagi, Nagano, Chiba, Dallas, Pompano, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Bangkok.

Check out the stops below!

Are you excited for BOYNEXTDOOR’s tour? Stay tuned for updates, and check out Soompi’s 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!

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