Music Program “The Show” Announces Official Return

Cable music program “The Show” is officially making its return seven months after going off the air!

On May 13, YNA reported that “The Show” is preparing to resume broadcasts, with its first episode scheduled to air on June 2. According to the report, the production team has also recently met with entertainment agencies to discuss the lineup for the premiere broadcast.

“The Show” had been on hiatus since it aired its final episode in November, 2025. At the time, however, the program only stated that it was concluding its season for the year.

First launched in 2011, “The Show” has remained one of South Korea’s representative cable music programs for nearly 14 years.

The returning program will keep its original title, but will undergo a major overhaul in both its production and programming structure.

Previously, “The Show” aired on SBS funE and was produced by SBS Medianet. Production came to a halt after SBS Medianet withdrew from the entertainment business last year.

The revamped version of the show will now air on SBS LIFE, with production jointly led by SBS LIFE and entertainment-tech startup BIGC. Kim Chil Sung, BIGC’s head of performance business and a former SBS Medianet executive, will oversee the program.

Representatives of “The Show” shared, “Rather than simply returning to air, ‘The Show’ will be reborn as a global music show and deliver a new kind of media experience.”

The program also officially confirmed its return through its X (formerly Twitter) account with the playful message, “Anyone who’s been waiting for ‘The Show’? Hands up with a big circle. ‘The Show’ is making a big comeback!”

더쇼 기다린 사람❓ 머리 위로 동그라미 🙆‍♀️

더쇼가 큰 점 찍고 돌아왔SHOW‼️ pic.twitter.com/Al2Qt7qqQm — THE SHOW (@theshow_offcl) May 13, 2026

Are you excited for “The Show” return? Stay tuned for more updates!

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