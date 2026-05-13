Ahn Hyo Seop Makes Unexpected Decision For Injured Chae Won Bin In “Sold Out On You”

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” has shared more stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Spoilers

The upcoming episode will feature the highlight of Deokpung Village’s friendly sports festival: the relay race. Matthew Lee, Dam Ye Jin, and Seo Eric (Kim Bum) will compete as relay runners representing Deokpung Village Team 1, fully determined to bring home the win.

However, an unexpected emergency arises ahead of the race when Dam Ye Jin suddenly gets injured. It marks yet another moment where Matthew Lee’s “Dam Ye Jin radar” goes into full effect after previously worrying about her overuse of sleeping pills and even inviting her to stay at his house.

In newly released stills, Matthew Lee keeps his eyes fixed solely on Dam Ye Jin despite the heated atmosphere and cheering crowd around him. Though he may appear indifferent on the outside, he cares deeply for her, and he is expected to make a special decision in order to protect Dam Ye Jin as she insists on finishing the race despite her injury.

As the residents of Deokpung Village Team 1 lock arms and desperately cheer for victory, anticipation is growing over how Matthew Lee’s “sweet decision” will affect the outcome of the competition.

The next episode of “Sold Out on You” airs on May 13 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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Also watch Chae Won Bin in “TWENTY-TWENTY” on Viki:

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