Chuei Li Yu And Kang Woo Jin's New Duo FLARE U Announces Official Fan Club Name

FLARE U has given their fandom an official name!

A new duo consisting of former “BOYS II PLANET” contestants Chuei Li Yu and Kang Woo Jin, FLARE U made their debut with their first mini album “YOUTH ERROR” on May 13.

That same day, FLARE U revealed that the name of their official fan club would be “U’RE.”

The formal announcement explained, “The fan club name U’RE combines the ‘U’ from FLARE U with the ‘U’ that represents the fans, therefore resulting in the meaning ‘us.’ ‘RE (which means ‘are’) adds the meaning of existence and the present continuous, meaning that FLARE U and their fans are always existing together.”

What do you think of FLARE U’s new fandom name?

Watch the FLARE U members on “BOYS II PLANET” below:

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