Kim Yun Seok And Kim Seon Ho Confirmed For New Time Travel Drama

Kim Yun Seok and Kim Seon Ho will be starring in tvN’s upcoming time travel drama “May the Congressman Protect You” (literal title)!

Based on a popular web novel, “May the Congressman Protect You” tells the story of Goo Young Jin, a “political master” assemblyman who has returned to the past as a ghost, and Cha Jae Rim, a “politically clueless” level 9 civil servant, who try to protect each other and carve out their own destinies.

Director Park Shin Woo, who won Best Director at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards for “Our Unwritten Seoul,” and writer Kwon Jong Kwan, who penned “The Price of Confession,” have joined forces for this project.

Kim Yun Seok stars as Goo Young Jin, a veteran assemblyman who returns as a ghost to seek revenge. A six-term lawmaker, he is a man who believes that politics is not about common sense but calculation; not about conviction but strategy. Once a designer of the political arena at the center of power, Goo Young Jin meets his end after becoming entangled in a corruption scandal. Now a ghost returned to the past, he joins hands with Cha Jae Rim to reset his life and race back toward the heart of politics.

Kim Yun Seok stated, “I am excited to be working with such wonderful actors and staff. I am happy to have met a great project, and I will pour my heart and soul into it to leave an unforgettable impression on the viewers.”

Kim Seon Ho takes on the role of Cha Jae Rim, a level 9 civil servant who is “clueless about politics” but gets hooked into the political fray by the ghost politician Goo Young Jin. A youth living day-to-day with nothing to his name and no greed, Cha Jae Rim’s only goal is to live an ordinary life. His life faces an unexpected upheaval when the ghost politician Goo Young Jin appears.

Kim Seon Ho remarked, “It is a true honor to be able to work on such a great project with actors I respect. I enjoyed the original web novel, and the drama script is just as fun, and the atmosphere on set is so enjoyable that I am already looking forward to how the project will turn out. I will prepare diligently, so please show lots of anticipation.”

“May the Congressman Protect You” is set to air on tvN. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Kim Seon Ho on his current variety show “Bonjour Bakery”:

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